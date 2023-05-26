Charlotte

Celebrity Massage Therapist Uses Hands to Soothe Body and Mind

Published on May 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
LaToya Hill

Source: LaToya Hill / Ron Holland

Celebrity Massage Therapist, LaToya Hill has a remedy to address negative stress, physical depletion, and the overwhelming sense of exhaustion – full body massage. The owner of Hill N’ Hands Massage Therapy has a roster of celebrity clients, including Rapper Lil Baby, basketball player, Antawn Jamison, and former Football Safety, Antoine Betha turn to her magic hands to help center their well-being and restore a sense of peace.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with LaToya Hill about her services and why Massage Therapy is important to mental wellness.

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Close