Celebrity Massage Therapist Uses Hands to Soothe Body and Mind

Celebrity Massage Therapist, LaToya Hill has a remedy to address negative stress, physical depletion, and the overwhelming sense of exhaustion – full body massage. The owner of Hill N’ Hands Massage Therapy has a roster of celebrity clients, including Rapper Lil Baby, basketball player, Antawn Jamison, and former Football Safety, Antoine Betha turn to her magic hands to help center their well-being and restore a sense of peace. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with LaToya Hill about her services and why Massage Therapy is important to mental wellness.