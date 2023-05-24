Musical icon Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.
According to a statement, the icon died “peacefully” in her home in Switzerland. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” crooner was battling a longtime illness.
Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was a singer, dancer, actress and author. She was dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” because of her ability to bring people from all walks of life together with her music.
Turner’s health started to decline drastically in 2013 when she suffered from a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She opted for homeopathic remedies to help with her increased blood pressure but was met with more health complications. Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017. The singer’s 2018 memoir My Life Story also revealed her battle with a deadly illness.
Turner won eight Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, three American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. She’s been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once. The icon will be greatly missed.
Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age 83 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
