Health

The Connection Between Mental Health and Diet

Published on May 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fresh ripe vegetables and herbs on a wooden kitchen board,Romania

Source: Manuel Mocanu / 500px / Getty

It’s no secret that what we eat affects our physical health, but did you know that our diet also plays a significant role in our mental well-being? Here’s a closer look at how our food choices can impact our mental health:

  1. Nutrient Influence: Nutrients found in the foods we consume provide the building blocks for our brain’s structure and function. For example, omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been linked to improved mood and reduced risk of depression.

  2. Blood Sugar Balance: The foods we eat can affect our blood sugar levels, and unstable blood sugar can impact mood and energy levels. Consuming a diet high in refined sugars and processed carbohydrates can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, resulting in irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.
  3. Inflammation and Mental Health: Chronic inflammation has been implicated in the development of mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.
  4. Emotional Eating: Our relationship with food and our emotions can be intertwined. During times of stress, sadness, or anxiety, some individuals may turn to food as a coping mechanism.

Close