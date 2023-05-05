The Connection Between Mental Health and Diet

CLOSE
It’s no secret that what we eat affects our physical health, but did you know that our diet also plays a significant role in our mental well-being? Here’s a closer look at how our food choices can impact our mental health:
- Nutrient Influence: Nutrients found in the foods we consume provide the building blocks for our brain’s structure and function. For example, omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been linked to improved mood and reduced risk of depression.
- Blood Sugar Balance: The foods we eat can affect our blood sugar levels, and unstable blood sugar can impact mood and energy levels. Consuming a diet high in refined sugars and processed carbohydrates can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, resulting in irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.
- Inflammation and Mental Health: Chronic inflammation has been implicated in the development of mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.
- Emotional Eating: Our relationship with food and our emotions can be intertwined. During times of stress, sadness, or anxiety, some individuals may turn to food as a coping mechanism.