Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!

Congratulations Seniors!
Submit your 2023 high school or college graduate to be featured in our QC Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.3.
For a chance to win a BRAND NEW LAPTOP!!!
ENTER BELOW:
DISCLAIMER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Salute to Seniors Sweepstakes ends on June 12, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.
-
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
-
Praise Charlotte & Melanie Pratt Nominated For 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
-
17-year-old dies from sand hole collapse on North Carolina beach
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
A hero emerges in a comic book saga
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone