Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs Comebacks”

Dr. Willie Jolley Says,

I recently shared with you that a setback is not the end of the road, but a bend in the road. And as I talk about setbacks, I want to clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is. See, a comeback is a victorious return of recovery and rebound. So, if a setback is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead and it is in those comebacks that you become the best.

The greatest version of you I know you may have had setback after setback, but it is not the end of your story. I want you to know that if you do not quit, you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks, and in doing so you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you could ever live. I know you were born to win, so get it done, get it done, and get going.

