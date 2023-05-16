Law Rips Purpose Ball Contestant For Lying About Custom Designer Threads

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Law Roach doesn’t need HBO cameras to deliver a “Legendary” read. The recently retired image architect dragged a ballroom contestant flexing on stage at The Purpose Ball.

The Purpose Ball, designed to “bring awareness to the disparities in the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, and to honor Black ballroom culture,” was a part of Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman festival. Miss Lawrence produced the event.

Because the contestants compete for over $60,000 in cash prizes, some did the most to stand out. One contestant, in particular, bragged about a custom piece they created. They sauntered down the runway in a multi-colored bodysuit, throwing shade at the others in the competition by announcing that their bag and coat were one-of-one in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked.

“This bag, this coat custom made just for me – runway pieces – these are not samples these aren’t from a show room I didn’t have to hire a stylist or a designer and pay them cash for pieces that I’ll take back on Monday,” they said.

Fundless fashionistas often go to showrooms to collect designer duds they must bring back later or eat lint for dinner. It is a standard practice that allows people without couture coins to access the clothing they love while continuing to live an everyday life.

“These are mine, these are mine, these are mine,” they shouted, proud of their purchases.

Roach accused the contestant of lying the way only a true fashion icon could. “Please don’t come up here with one-of-one. It was made for me Bitch ‘cause I know the truth,” Roach said as the judges, including Claire Sulmers of The Fashion Bomb Daily, beauty expert Blake Newby, P-Valley actress Brandee Evans, and Mary J Blige herself, looked on.

“Don’t do that because I’m going to chop you. I know the truth; I know when something is one of one; I know when it’s three of- don’t do that, just be honest,” the Chicago native continued. “You got the piece, congratulations, but bitch, it was NOT made for you. I know the truth.”

The industry darling reminded the contestant of the relationships he cultivated throughout his illustrious career crafting red-carpet moments.

“I am a real fashion girl period and all the designers that ya’ll like and love I go to they house for dinner.”

Don’t play with the Southside.

Law Rips Purpose Ball Contestant For Lying About Custom Designer Threads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com