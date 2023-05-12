A hero emerges in a comic book saga

When a hero from the future breaks the barriers of time and space to solve a crime on Earth in 2020, his true purpose is revealed through fraught and harrowing adventures. The upcoming release of the comic book series, ‘The Paperback Hero Saga’ is not only exciting the author, Mason Parker, but his fans are eagerly awaiting to turn the pages of each installment. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Mason Parker about his new comic book and the similarities between him and the main character.
