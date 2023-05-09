Keirra Sheard-Kelly Releases New Book “The Vibes You Feel”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-nominated gospel artist Keirra Sheard-Kelly announced the release of her new book, “The Vibes You Feel.”

The book for teens and young women explores what it means to listen to God’s voice, better understand the Spirit, and use the Spirit as guidance.

In addition, it is said to help live a life that proclaims your heavenly truth and helps you grow stronger in your faith as well as your God-given purpose.

The book will feature encouragement and support for navigating today’s world, solid biblical truths and scriptural promises that arm you for the tough decisions and battles in your life, Kierra’s own personal stories and experiences with difficult situations, and the spiritual nudges that helped her through advice and guidance with actionable steps.

For more details or to purchase the book, click here.

