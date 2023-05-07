Driver Kills Multiple ‘Migrants’ By ‘Intentionally’ Plowing Into Brownsville, Texas Shelter: Report

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At least seven people were killed Sunday morning after a driver sped into a bus stop in Texas that migrants used for shelter, according to reports.

The incident near the state’s southern border with Mexico was described as being intentional.

Valley Central News, which is affiliated with both NBC and CBS, reported that the victims “were intentionally run over by a motorist.”

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene who died and another four to six victims were taken to area hospitals.

Sandoval said the driver was arrested on charged with reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed. He said it is looking more and more like an intentional act.

A graphic video posted to Twitter claimed to show the scene’s aftermath.

The footage below should be viewed with discretion.

“Bystanders helped detain the driver,” according to Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins. He tweeted that there were also multiple people injured aside from those killed.

Jenkins confirmed in a subsequent tweet that “migrants are among the fatalities.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Sunday morning’s incident was the latest tragedy to unfold in Texas over the past 18 hours.

On Saturday, a gunman exited his car and opened fire at a shopping mall near Dallas, killing at least eight people and injuring others, some critically. A gunman is shown on shooting at shoppers walking on a sidewalk around 3:30 p.m. local time. He was dressed in all black and armed with at least one assault rifle at the outdoor shopping center located about 26 miles north of Dallas. Police said an officer who was nearby and heard the dozens of shots quickly responded and killed the gunman.

