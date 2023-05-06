The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Jordan Neely, Harry Belafonte, Jamie Foxx And More

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.

Sunday, April 30

After being recognized as a person of interest in the shooting death of transgender Black woman Rasheeda Williams, popularly known as Koko Da Doll. Who starred in the Sundance Film Festival documentary Kokomo City. A 17-year-old has surrendered to Atlanta police. The teen is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and having a firearm while committing a felony. He admitted to being the man in the police-released photograph. However, he denied shooting Williams. The authorities are looking into whether the deaths of Koko Da Doll and two other transgender people should be classified as hate crimes.

Read more here.

Monday, May 1

The life of Harry Belafonte is being celebrated, particularly his remarkable friendship with fellow entertainer Sidney Poitier. The two met while working at the American Negro Theatre in Harlem in the 1940s. Most importantly, the two bonded over their shared West Indian roots and dreams of becoming entertainers. Their friendship transcended their status as icons in the entertainment space as both shared a genuine commitment to social justice and the Civil Rights Movement. Becoming close friends and allies with Martin Luther King Jr. and financially supporting the movement. The two starred in their first movie together in 1972 called Buck and the Preacher, which Poitier directed.

Read more here and here.

Tuesday, May 2

Janai Norman, the weekend co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has announced on the show that she is pregnant with her third child. However, Norman revealed that some viewers had noticed she was pregnant before she did. Adding, that she is excited to confirm the news. The journalist is about 10 weeks along and is the mother of a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. Norman has also hosted ABC’s educational animal program Oh Baby.

Read more here.

Wednesday, May 3

Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for over three weeks due to a mysterious “medical complication,” as reported by his daughter Corinne on Instagram last April 12. Foxx’s hospitalization has caused him to step down from hosting his popular show “Beat Shazam,” with Nick Cannon taking over as host and Kelly Osbourne as guest DJ. Foxx has expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support through social media, and insiders say that he needs it as he continues to recover in an Atlanta hospital. Nonetheless, Foxx’s health struggle has caused concern among his fans, with many sending get-well wishes and prayers for his recovery. Read more here.

Thursday, May 4

Rapper Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, have chosen a white sperm donor to conceive their first child due to a lack of diverse options for Black women looking to get pregnant through sperm banks. The scarcity of suitable donors has sparked a conversation about the challenges faced by Black women and especially those who are LGBTQ+ couples trying to conceive. Cryobanks in the U.S. have been found to have limited options for women of color seeking donors who share their backgrounds, with 95 percent of available sperm coming from white donors. However, some cryobanks are working towards recruiting more diverse donors.

Read more here.

Friday, May 5

The Economist/YouGov.com poll conducted between April 29 and May 2, found that Vice President Kamala Harris has overwhelming support from Generation Z voters. These voters express extreme faith in her ability to be president, with 60% of voters aged 18-29 either somewhat approve or strongly approve of Harris as Vice President. 52% of them indicate that she is qualified to be President, which is second only to Black voters. In addition, Gen Z voters’ electoral presence is expected to be pivotal in the 2024 election, and their support for the Democratic party can be attributed to their values and stance on issues such as gun control, abortion rights, climate change and LGBTQ rights.

Read more here.

Saturday, May 6

The name of the person responsible for Jordan Neely’s death has been identified as Daniel Penny, a Marine from Long Island. Penny employed a lethal chokehold on Neely, 30, whose death was determined to be a homicide from the chokehold. Many social media sites have posted old photos and screenshots of Penny. In addition, some of his former classmates claim to be able to identify him. It is unclear whether Penny will ever face criminal charges. However, protests have continued to erupt in Brooklyn and on the subway.

Read more here.

Stay in the know with the Top Stories Of The Week.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Crump Sues Morgan Stanley In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Alleging ‘Institutional Bias Against Black People’

Eboni K. Williams’ ‘Bus Driver’ Comments Spark Debate About Race And Relationships

The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Jordan Neely, Harry Belafonte, Jamie Foxx And More was originally published on newsone.com