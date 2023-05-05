Kirk Franklin Premieres New Single “All Things,” Talks 2023 Exodus Music & Arts Festival

While you may have seen him on tour with Maverick City Music and winning multiple awards, Kirk Franklin hasn’t released any solo content in some time but now he’s back with his new single entitled “All Things.” Bobo, excuse us, Franklin tells Erica and GRIFF how the song came about and it was all a dream. Franklin tells the Get Up Church, “The song woke me up out of my sleep. It was early one morning, and I just woke up, and like literally it was like I was dreaming.”

He continues, saying “I haven’t released a single in about four years now, so you know, you know, you just never know and just hope you know that maybe somebody likes it.”

LISTEN TO “ALL THINGS” BELOW

Franklin, along with Live Nation Urban, will present the 2023 Exodus Music & Arts Festival, on Saturday, May 20th, and Sunday, May 21st at The Pavilion (Toyota Music Factory) in Irving, Texas. Described as the “Coachella of Gospel,” Franklin says he is “Trying to continue, you know, to try to have platforms to celebrate the culture. You know, just the genre and the music and the community, I’m able to have a lot of platforms in this genre, and so you know, I’m just, you know, just trying to do what I can and try to showcase and celebrate and so that’s what Exodus is.”

Franklin and his wife Tammy will executive produce and host the new TV One series “The One.” The series premieres on Thursday, May 18th. Read the summary below

THE ONE is a fun, competition DATING series, led by celebrity power couple Kirk and Tammy Franklin. The Franklin’s will share their magic to maintaining a healthy relationship with one male and female single who live an exceptional life, except when it comes to dating and finding love. These two singles are both good looking and successful but have struggled to find that special person. With Kirk and Tammy’s advice, are they able to trust the process and put in the necessary work to find THE ONE?

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW

