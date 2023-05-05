Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No.3
-
Don Lemon Fired From CNN: "I am stunned"
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MET Gala
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High