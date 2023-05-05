Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Perhaps there isn’t glamour attached to the role of a professional Nanny. Indeed, the connotations and stereotypes of Domestic Workers, Maids, and Nannies aren’t so pleasant. But there’s something critically important that emerges from the role of the Nanny in society, unadulterated compassion and love provided to the people under the Nanny’s care – especially children. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Nanny, Ms. Jennifer Norgriff Benard about her book, ‘A Nanny’s Love,’ as well as the joys and heartache of being a professional domestic worker.