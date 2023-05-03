A report released by the Black Feminist Fund in March highlighted how the lack of financial support given to Black women-centered movements had upended positive global change.
Research in Where is The Money for Black Feminist Movements? included hundreds of contributions from groups and activists worldwide. It was collected and sorted over a year-long process in collaboration with the Human Rights Funders Network.
MORE: For Many Black Women, Entrepreneurship Presents A Path To Liberation
Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No.3
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
-
Don Lemon Fired From CNN: "I am stunned"
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MET Gala