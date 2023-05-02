Crystal Aikin Debuts New Single ‘He Can Handle It’ Talks Music & Nursing Journey

Gospel singer Crystal Aikin returns to the Get Up! Church to debut her latest single “He Can Handle It.” The first-ever BET Sunday Best Winner, Aikin never fails to inspire and uplift her listeners, and this song is no exception. With its powerful lyrics and soulful melody, it speaks to the trials and challenges we all face in life. But Crystal reminds us that no matter what we’re going through, we can trust in God’s strength and faithfulness to see us through. Her voice soars with conviction and passion, making this track a true masterpiece.

Aikin tells Erica and GRIFF this new offering means everything to her. Aikin tells Get Up “We did this song right in the pandemic actually and so it was a reminder for people to be encouraged to know that he can handle. The media was so negative, you know, and people were losing. People were feeling very much depressed and down, but it was a reminder that he can handle it, that with God, all things are possible. If you cast your cares upon him, he cares for you. He’s gonna take care of it. And then there’s a phrase that says I know he can. I know he will. He can handle it, and it’s a declaration.”

If you’re looking for a dose of hope and encouragement, look no further than “He Can Handle It” by Aikin.

Did you know Aikin is a registered nurse? Aikin shares her thought process as a nurse and Worship leader. “You know, we learn to be a nurse, but I believe as a worship leader and as a minister of the Gospel, it’s a call. And so, it’s a little bit different. You’re made to be a nurse, but you’re actually responding to a call when you’re a preacher or you’re a teacher or you’re, you know, you’re delivering the word of God and so, music is just that avenue to be able to do that.”

Aikin continues, saying “I believe in holistic health and that means that we’re helping people spiritually and naturally so that they can live a transformed life. And so, I believe I’m on that journey and I’m loving that I’m able to look at a person holistically, not just naturally. Of course, with the skills that I have, but also spiritually with the transformed life that I have.”

