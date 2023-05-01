Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
JUST ANNOUNCED!
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
Save The Date: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 15th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
