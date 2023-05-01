News

Save The Date: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 15th at Reid Temple AME

Published on May 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Save The Date

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

Get your tickets on May 5th at 10am for a night you won’t want to miss!!
Also see:

Save The Date: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 15th at Reid Temple AME  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 100.9
Close