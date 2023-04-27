Panthers select Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1 overall

The Carolina Panthers select Alabama’s QB Bruce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers were targeting a quarterback prospect as Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud were among the favorites.

Young makes Alabama history: He becomes the first Crimson Tide player to ever go number one overall in the NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10 quarterback will join the Panthers’ QB core of Andy Dalton, Matt Caroll and Jacob Eason.

In his final season with Alabama, Young threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns. The 21-year-old also rushed for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns.

2021 happened to be his best season with the Crimson Tide when he won the Heisman Trophy. Young had 4,827 passing yard with 50 total touchdowns.

In three seasons at Alabama, Young had 8,518 yards and 87 total touchdowns, and only threw 12 interceptions.

