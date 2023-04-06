Inspiration

Watch Night 4 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival Featuring Melvin Crispell III & Pastor Dr. Henry P Davis III

Published on April 6, 2023

Join us live tonight at 7pm for night 2 of our Praise Virtual Spring Revival on YouTube and Facebook for our Spring Virtual Revival!

Tonight we will be hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by Melvin Crispell III and Pastor Dr. Henry P Davis III ofFirst Baptist Church of Highland Park will give the sermon!

It’s Holy Week! Get revived with your Praise Family! Watch live below…

Watch Night 3 Below…

