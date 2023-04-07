Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Good Friday! Join us live tonight at 7pm for night 5 of our Praise Virtual Spring Revival on YouTube and Facebook for our Spring Virtual Revival!

Tonight we will be hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by The Mississippi Mass Choir and Reverend Steven & Bevelyn Gerald of Fort Washington Christian Church in Fort Washington, Maryland will give the sermon!

It’s Good Friday! Get revived with your Praise Family! Watch live below…

Watch The Full Week Below…

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

READ MORE:

Watch Night 5 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival Feat. The Mississippi Mass Choir with Rev Steven & Bevelyn Gerald was originally published on praisedc.com