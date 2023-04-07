Happy Good Friday! Join us live tonight at 7pm for night 5 of our Praise Virtual Spring Revival on YouTube and Facebook for our Spring Virtual Revival!
Tonight we will be hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by The Mississippi Mass Choir and Reverend Steven & Bevelyn Gerald of Fort Washington Christian Church in Fort Washington, Maryland will give the sermon!
It’s Good Friday! Get revived with your Praise Family! Watch live below…
Watch The Full Week Below…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Barbie Launches First Doll With Down Syndrome
- Carowinds Will Move To Year-Round Schedule Next Year
- Data Shows Charlotte Rent Prices Decreased In August
Watch Night 5 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival Feat. The Mississippi Mass Choir with Rev Steven & Bevelyn Gerald was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Don Lemon Fired From CNN: "I am stunned"
-
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
-
Migos Rapper, Quavo Says He's Open to Make a Gospel Album