Keke Palmer Encourages New Moms To ‘Go At Your Own Pace’ In ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine’s Beautiful Issue

Keke Palmer is drop-dead gorgeous in pink for PEOPLE‘s Beautiful Issue, where she dishes on motherhood and more.

Palmer may be fresh to the mom world, but the actress is shelling out valuable advice like a seasoned matriarch. In PEOPLE‘s Beautiful Issue, the Nope actress is getting real about motherhood and encouraging other mothers to do what feels best to them. Palmer pleads for moms to go at their own pace regardless of what snapback culture says and not to be fooled by celebrity’s postpartum bodies.

“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it’s part of the damn gig. A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don’t think it’s this thing where it’s like, ‘We doing it because we got it like that.’ No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be,” voiced the movie star.

Palmer has also come to grips with the fact that doing what she wants is what ultimately makes her feel good. “I’ve gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I’ve learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy,” stated the new mom.

