Friend of the program, Jekalyn Carr returns to debut her new single “I Believe God” to the Get Up! Church.

Carr explains what the song means to her, saying “You know anyone who knows that there’s just always this desire that I have for people to experience the God of evidence. I believe that at some point, you know, we have to go from reading about who he is and what he can do to actually allow and God to show us what he can do. And there’s a lot that is happening or may have happened, but at the end of the day, we got to know that the Bible says these signs follow those who believe.”

LISTEN TO “I BELIEVE GOD” BELOW

You can also hear Carr middays from 10 am-3 pm on Praise 102.5 in Atlanta. She tells Erica about the radio bug, saying “It’s going well. I love it. It’s another avenue you know, just to encourage people. And I just love how touchable it makes me and it was so funny because when I first started, people were like “listen, all I gotta do is call the radio to talk to Jekalyn Carr?” But it’s so good. I love it.“

Make sure to check out Carr in the Will Packer Film “Praise This” and her upcoming “You Will Win” Conference on June 23rd-24th. Click here to register.

Jekalyn Carr Talks New Single, Her Comedic Side & Getting Bit By The Radio Bug was originally published on getuperica.com