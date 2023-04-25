Power of the Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is the “Power of the Plan”

I’ve been sharing my series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. They’re taken from my book “It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life,” found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives.

Today is step #7 the power of a plan. If you fail to plan, you are really planning to fail. Every great building has a blueprint. Every winning team has a game plan, and every great achievement is a result of a plan. The plan can change, it can grow, it can shift, but there needs to be a plan.

You have a plan to get to work every day, don’t you? If there’s a detour, do you give up and go home? No, you simply adjust to the detour. Do the same with your life. Plan your work and work your plan and be flexible and you will be amazed at the result. You can do it, just plan it and make it happen.

