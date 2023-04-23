4 Scriptures For Every Believer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully help to renew your strength during this upcoming week and beyond!

1 CORINTHIANS 13:13⁣

Now faith, hope, and love remain these three things and the greatest of these is love.

PHILIPPIANS 4:6-8

Don’t worry about anything, instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done.”

1 John 4:19

We love because he first loved us.

John 15:13⁣

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

