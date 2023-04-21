Maurette Brown Clark Talks New Single “I See Good” Working With Anthony J. Brown & More

We welcome Award-Winning Singer and worship leader Maurette Brown Clark back to the Get Up Church to premiere her new single “I See Good.”
Maurette explains to TJ & GRIFF what the song means to her, saying “Anthony Brown (Of Anthony Brown and Group Therapy) wrote this song for me. Everybody knows and loves his music. He wrote, “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over).” He wrote “Sovereign God“, he wrote. “I Hear The Sound (Of Victory)” and his pen and my voice are a match made in heaven.”
She continues, saying “Anthony knows my heart. He knows my heart for people. He knows that I want to see everybody win. And this is basically what he wrote for me. I see good every time I look your way, I see you winning. I see you in your future and I see good.”
