African American Mayors Association To Meet For The ‘Big 4 Fireside Chat’, But What Is It?

Prominent Black figures in the political world are scheduled to meet in Washington D.C. for a three-day conference spearheaded by the African American Mayors Association (AAMA).

The conference’s “Big 4 Fireside Chat” will be one of the event’s main highlights. According to My News LA, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are scheduled to meet April 21 for an in-depth discussion centered on policies that can promote change, equity and inclusive growth across American cities.

What are the Big 4 at the African American Mayors Association Conference?

According to the AMMA website, this year’s conference will bring together a number of Black mayors and corporate executives across the nation to strategize on ways they can work with “vital stakeholders” in the economic world to improve the “needs of American communities and neighborhoods.”

The group of powerful Black lawmakers and political stars will focus on four key areas: Transportation & Infrastructure; Health, Housing, and Community Development; Public Safety & Policy Accountability; and Technology & Small Business.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell kicked off the conference Wednesday leading a panel on the successes and challenges of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

“This is vital because it gives mayors an opportunity to update federal officials about what’s happening in our cities, in real-time!” the 51-year-old Mayor wrote on Twitter.

Passed by the Biden administration in 2021, the legislation, commonly referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, promises to invest over $100 billion in new Federal-aid highways, roads, bridges and major transit programs over the next decade.

While some cheered following the bill’s passing, feelings of uncertainty stirred for Black people impacted by some of the racist interstate highway policies in the 1950s. The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956, routed some highways directly, and sometimes purposefully, through Black and brown communities. Due to eminent domain, the government took the homes of some Black families.

After passing the bill in 2021, President Biden promised that the policy would help bolster job growth and infrastructure in Black communities across the state.

Other speakers set to attend the AAMA conference are Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Supreme court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be honored with the “Legacy Award” for her historic 2022 appointment.

NewsOne will cover more on the event in the coming days.

