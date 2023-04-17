Court Filing Shows The Man Gov. Greg Abbott Wants To Pardon Wanted To Shoot Protestors And ‘Hunt Muslims’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, we reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to pardon Daniel Perry, a murder convict who drove his car into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters and shot one of the protesters, Garrett Foster, to death in 2020.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand your ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or progressive district attorney,” Abbott tweeted less than 24 hours after a jury found Perry guilty of murder. Perry claimed Foster had pointed an AK-47 at him before he opened fire.

From our previous report:

Apparently, it doesn’t matter that witnesses said differently. It also doesn’t matter that shortly before the event, Perry posted that he might “kill a few people on my way to work” because “they are rioting outside my apartment complex.”

In fact, it also doesn’t matter that he ran the red light, or that a jury convicted him of murder last Friday. Abbott and other right-wingers decided to take it at face value that Perry only fired at Foster after Foster raised his rifle at him, despite Perry literally telling a detective, “I didn’t want to give him a chance to aim at me.”

They’ve also taken it at face value that Perry didn’t intentionally run a red light and drive into the crowd, and they certainly won’t consider that such an action might warrant a protester standing his own ground with his AK-47, a rifle Republicans are usually defending to the death an Americans right to own and use if necessary.

On top of all of that evidence that Abbott is pledging to pardon a man whose violent actions were premeditated, a court filing released last Tuesday revealed Abbott is also looking to free a convicted man who fantasized about shooting protesters while wearing a MAGA hat as well as “hunting Muslims in Europe” and getting paid for it.

According to the court document, on May 30, 2020, Perry wrote on Facebook: “I am imagining standing on a roof top with a megaphone and a maga hat saying looters will be shot leave the area immediately and then count down to zero or when they start breaking down the front door just opening up like it is open season.”

A text sent from Perry’s phone read, “Too bad we can’t get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe.”

An image of the white and fragile declaration, “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” was also found on Perry’s phone, along with a meme about running people over and a text where Perry claimed to have “killed a homeless man by accident.”

It’s just more evidence that Perry is a white nationalist who had recurring wet dreams about being a violent domestic terrorist before ultimately carrying out those fantasies.

But please, Abbott, tell us more about how you want to liberate Perry due to all of the (non-existent) evidence that he acted in self-defense.

Court Filing Shows The Man Gov. Greg Abbott Wants To Pardon Wanted To Shoot Protestors And ‘Hunt Muslims’ was originally published on newsone.com