Charlotte

Finding Vitality through IV Hydration

Published on April 18, 2023

Micah Barbee

Source: Micah Barbee / Ron Holland

If you’re looking to feel energized and re-invigorated, perhaps IV hydration is the solution. With antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins administered directly into the bloodstream, a sense of vitality may dramatically improve your well-being and mitigate the impact of a host of diseases.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this growing therapy in the Queen City with Micah Barbee, owner of ‘Drip MB Hydration and Wellness. 

Community Voices with Ron Holland

