Finding Vitality through IV Hydration

If you’re looking to feel energized and re-invigorated, perhaps IV hydration is the solution. With antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins administered directly into the bloodstream, a sense of vitality may dramatically improve your well-being and mitigate the impact of a host of diseases. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this growing therapy in the Queen City with Micah Barbee, owner of ‘Drip MB Hydration and Wellness.
