Push The Rock | Dr. Willie Jolley

The comeback tip for today is a story about a stockbroker who was on the brink of a nervous breakdown. He was sent up to a cabin of a friend of his to rest. He arrived late and quickly fell asleep. He was awakened by a voice in the middle of the night that said “Push the rock.” “e opened the door and there was a big boulder on the lawn. He didn’t see it when he came in, but the next morning he pushed that rock but couldn’t move it.

After a few weeks of pushing the rock daily, he cried out. I’d fail and I didn’t move the rock. The voice that he had heard earlier responded “I know it was your job to push the rock. Its my job to move it.” He went back to work with stronger faith and a stronger body from pushing that rock. He went back to his office with a winning attitude, and he started winning more. I encourage you to go forth and push and realize that your job is to push and God’s job is to move.

