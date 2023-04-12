How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Create A Winning Shot”

I want to give you tips to come back into the game of life. We will have setbacks, but you must make wise decisions in order to win. Imagine a golfer hits a shot off the tee and he or she hit the ball in a funny way and the ball takes a funny turn and ends up in the woods. That golfer must first make a decision. He or she must decide to panic or not to panic. The wise golfer will first stop and think about the best way to get the ball back into play. After achieving that goal, then he or she can focus on winning.

The lesson is in crisis, challenging times we must first decide to not panic and then get a plan to win. Once you do that, you will be on your way to turn that setback into an incredible comeback.

