Gov. Ron DeSantis Declared ‘Florida Will Not Assist’ In Extraditing Donald Trump After Indictment

It is wild the way ex-President Donald Trump still has such a stranglehold on the Republican Party that he can berate a Republican official on social media and said official will still stump for him now that he’s been indicted on criminal charges.

I’m speaking, of course, of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who Trump recently blasted from his Truth Social account insinuating that his potential 2024 presidential opponent is a “groomer” and “pedophile” among other things. So, how does DeSantis respond to all of that disrespect? By protecting Trump from long-overdue accountability and essentially declaring that he’s even willing to subvert the Constitution he claims to love so much in order to do so.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.

Politico noted that “Under Florida law, the governor can intervene in an extradition matter if it is contested,” but that really doesn’t matter because Trump’s attorneys have indicated that he plans to turn himself in for arraignment next week. Still, it has been pointed out that if Trump’s extradition had been ordered, DeSantis’ refusal to participate would arguably be unconstitutional.

Article IV, section 2, clause 2 (the Interstate Extradition clause) of the U.S. Constitution says: “A Person charged in any State with Treason, Felony, or other Crime, who shall flee from Justice, and be found in another State, shall on Demand of the executive Authority of the State from which he fled, be delivered up, to be removed to the State having Jurisdiction of the Crime.”

So, the question here is simple: Does DeSantis really love this country, or nah? Because, like many Republicans today, he seems to be pretty selective about when he feels the Constitution and the “rule of law” should be respected.

But that’s the so-called “party of law and order” for you.

