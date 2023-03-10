Celebrating Women: Oprah Winfrey

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, philanthropist, and cultural icon who has been one of the most influential people in the world for decades. Born in Mississippi in 1954, she grew up in poverty and overcame many challenges to become one of the most successful and respected figures in the entertainment industry.

Winfrey began her career as a television news anchor in Nashville, Tennessee, and later moved to Chicago to host her own talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show aired for 25 years and became one of the highest-rated and most influential talk shows in television history.

Throughout her career, Winfrey has been a trailblazer and a champion for social justice and equality. She has used her platform to address important issues such as sexual abuse, domestic violence, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and she has been a strong advocate for education and literacy.

Winfrey has also been involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives, including the Oprah Winfrey Foundation, which supports a variety of causes such as education, healthcare, and the arts. She has donated millions of dollars to organizations around the world and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of people in need.