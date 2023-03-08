Celebrating Women: Serena Williams

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1981, Williams began playing tennis at a young age under the guidance of her father, Richard Williams. She and her older sister Venus quickly showed talent for the sport, and they soon became some of the most prominent and successful players in the world.

Williams turned professional in 1995 at the age of 14 and quickly rose through the ranks. She won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open, and over the next two decades, she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals.

Throughout her career, Williams has been known for her power and athleticism on the court, as well as her fierce competitiveness and determination. She has faced many challenges over the years, including injuries, illness, and personal setbacks, but she has always bounced back stronger than ever.

Off the court, Williams has been a vocal advocate for social justice and equality. She has used her platform to speak out about issues such as gender and racial inequality, police brutality, and gun violence. She has also been a strong supporter of various charitable organizations, including the Serena Williams Fund, which works to support education and empowerment initiatives for young people.