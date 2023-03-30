The former president Donald Trump has been charged in New York over payments made to bury allegations of an extramarital affair during the 2016 campaign on Thursday, according to Trump’s attorney.
The Associated Press was informed by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, that a grand jury that had been deliberating for months had decided to indict Trump.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly about an issue that was still under seal, Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has assailed the probe, was due to turn himself into authorities next week.
This is the first-ever criminal case brought against a former president of the United States and shakes up Trump’s bid to win the presidency again in 2024.
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury was originally published on mix1079.com
