March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Rizpah which means “A Hot Stone” or “Coal”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
2 Samuel 21:8-14
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Saul’s concubine Rizpah was the mother of Armoni and Mephibosheth. Though she was a woman with few rights and little power, she displayed great courage and loyalty after the death of her sons. Her sons were executed for their father’s crime, their bodies were left to rot on the hillside, despite a law requiring burial by sunset. Rizpah didn’t bury her grief as long as the bodies of her sons remained unburied. She stayed at the scene of her sorrow and didn’t flee. She faced it, drawing close to bloodied bodies she once had cradled in her arms. Her persistent courage gave meaning to her sons’ deaths and helped a nation deal with the sin of its leader. She found joy in that the bodies of her sons were finally given an honorable burial.
Women of the Bible: Rizpah was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Falsified Bank Records To Finance Million-Dollar Mansion
-
‘I Said What I F****** Said’: Uju Anya Doubles Down On ‘Excruciating’ Queen Elizabeth II Comments
-
Filmmakers Call Jonathan Majors ‘Abusive’ In Deleted Tweets
-
Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film “Praise This” Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More