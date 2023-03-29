Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Fair has returned for its 14th year, running until April 2 near the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Over 40 rides, attractions, and performances are available for fair-goers.

Ticket sales benefit the Speedway Children’s Charities, which helps children in their communities.

The fair features the DockDogs competition, where dogs showcase their aquatic skills through various disciplines such as Big Air, Extreme Vertical, and Speed Retrieve.

Also featured is the “Rockin’ A Ranch Petting Zoo,” where visitors can interact with animals and take selfies.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person, priced at $5 for children and $10 for adults plus fees. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $30-$35, with daily admission specials varying by day of the week.