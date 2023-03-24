He’s more than a friend folks, JJ Hairston is family. Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 JJ spent some time with AV talking music, ministry and more.
RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023
RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery
[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in The Park 2023 with JJ Hairston was originally published on praisehouston.com
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Falsified Bank Records To Finance Million-Dollar Mansion
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week
-
Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film “Praise This” Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away