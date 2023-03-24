Arts & Entertainment

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Maurette B. Clark

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Maurette B Clark

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Radio One

Life certainly looks a lot different for many of us since the world changed in 2020.

 

Backstage at Praise in the Park, Maurette B. Clark explained how she emerged from the pandemic with a renewed outlook on music and so much more.

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

RELATED: Backstage at Praise in The Park 2023 with JJ Hairston

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Maurette B. Clark  was originally published on praisehouston.com

More from Praise 100.9
Close