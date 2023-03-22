Radio One Exclusives

Women of the Bible: Herodias

Published on March 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Women of the Bible: Herodias

Source: CS Emanuel Greene / Radio One Digital

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Herodias which means “Heroic”.

KEY SCRIPTURE:

Matthew 14:3-12

Mark 6:14-29

Luke 3:19-20

Luke 9:7-9

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Herodias was a proud woman who used her daughter to manipulate her husband into doing her will. She acted arrogantly, from beginning to end, in complete disregard for the laws of the land. We reminded through her story that God gives us opportunities to repent and turn back to him.

Women of the Bible: Herodias  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 100.9
Close