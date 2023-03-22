March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Herodias which means “Heroic”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Matthew 14:3-12
Mark 6:14-29
Luke 3:19-20
Luke 9:7-9
Herodias was a proud woman who used her daughter to manipulate her husband into doing her will. She acted arrogantly, from beginning to end, in complete disregard for the laws of the land. We reminded through her story that God gives us opportunities to repent and turn back to him.
Women of the Bible: Herodias was originally published on praisedc.com
