Women of the Bible: Priscilla

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Priscilla which means “worthy” or “venerable”.
KEY SCRIPTURES:
Acts 18-19
Romans 16:3-4
1 Corinthians 16:19
2 Timothy 4:19
Priscilla was a woman whose spiritual maturity and understanding of the faith helped build up the early church. She one of the first missionaries and a leader of the early church, along with her husband Aquila, Priscilla risked her life for the apostle Paul. She found joy in spreading the gospel and nurturing the church.
