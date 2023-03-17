Women of the Bible: Priscilla

Scriptures To Read Around Priscilla’s Story

ROMANS 16:3-4 – Greet Priscilla and Aquila, my fellow workers in Christ Jesus. They risked their lives for me. Not only I but all the churches of the Gentiles are grateful to them.

ACTS 18:26 – When Priscilla and Aquila heard him [Apollos], they invited him to their home and explained to him the way of God more adequately.

ROMANS 16:12-13 – Greet Tryphena and Tryphosa, those women who work hard in the Lord. Greet my dear friend Persis, another woman who has worked very hard in the Lord. Greet Rufus, chosen in the Lord, and his mother, who has been a mother to me, too.

PHILIPPIANS 4:3 – Help these women [Euodia and Syntyche] who have contended at my side in the cause of the gospel.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Priscilla’s story by reading Acts 18:1-28 and answering the questions below…

What does verse 2 tell you about what it was like to be a Jewish woman in the Roman Empire? Make a list of everything this chapter says Priscilla did to advance the gospel. What impression do you get of Priscilla as a person?

Also after reading Romans 16:3-5, answer these questions:

What else do you learn here about Priscilla’s service? What role do you think God wants you to play in advancing the gospel?

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

