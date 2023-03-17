Radio One Exclusives

Women of the Bible: Priscilla

Published on March 17, 2023
Source: CS Emanuel Greene / Radio One Digital

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Priscilla which means “worthy” or “venerable”.

KEY SCRIPTURES:

Acts 18-19

Romans 16:3-4

1 Corinthians 16:19

2 Timothy 4:19

Priscilla was a woman whose spiritual maturity and understanding of the faith helped build up the early church. She one of the first missionaries and a leader of the early church, along with her husband Aquila, Priscilla risked her life for the apostle Paul. She found joy in spreading the gospel and nurturing the church.

