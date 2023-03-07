We introduce Jovonta Patton to the Get Up! Church. Patton is a singer-songwriter, praise, and worship leader, and social media influencer. Today, Patton premieres his single “Always” from his upcoming album “Established,” which will be released on March 10th. Patton tells Erica and GRIFF what the song means to him, saying “This song was the post-pandemic song. And no one seen COVID coming. And so it was a song of intercession and worship, to ask God to be with us always because you just never knew what tomorrow would.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LISTEN TO “ALWAYS” BELOW
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week
- The Amazing Acting Journey Of Sheryl Lee Ralph: From Broadway To The Emmys
- What is Black History? Let These Beautiful Black Children Break It Down [VIDEO]
Patton tells Get Up while he settled on the album name “Established” saying The Bible says if you decree a thing, yes on the earth that it shall be established. And Peter also tells us,(1 Peter 5:10) after you suffer a little while, God will strengthen you, he will settle you and he will establish you.
WATCH MORE BELOW
Jovonta Patton Premieres His Single “Always” | Introducing was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
ABC Board's First Black Chairwoman to continue community outreach
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me