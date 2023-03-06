Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully bring peace into your week!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘PraiseDC’ TO 71007!

Romans 15:13⁣

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

JOHN 16:33

I’ve said these things to you so that you will have peace in me. In the world you have distress. But be encouraged! I have conquered the world.

2 CORINTHIANS 12:9⁣

He said to me, ‘My grace is enough for you, because power is made perfect in weakness.’ So I’ll gladly spend my time bragging about my weaknesses so that Christ’s power can rest on me.

Follow Us On Instagram @Praise1041

PSALM 73:26

My body and my heart fail, but God is my heart’s rock and my share forever.

2 TIMOTHY 1:7⁣

God didn’t give us a spirit that is timid but one that is powerful, loving, and self-controlled.

Follow Us On TikTok @Praise1041

ISAIAH 40:31⁣

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will fly up on wings like eagles; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary.

Psalm 34:8⁣

Taste and see that the LORD is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.⁣

Isaiah 26:3⁣

You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.

Also See:

5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused

9 Easy Bible Verses Every Christian Child Should Know

Scriptures & Resources To Turn To For Seasonal Depression

8 Scriptures To Find Peace was originally published on praisedc.com