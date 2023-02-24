Affordable Summer Camp Options in the Charlotte Area

It may not feel like it, but now is the time to start preparing for your kid’s summer.
Finding the right summer plans can be stressful. The rising prices of summer camps don’t help either. Luckily, summer camps don’t have to break the bank this year.
Here are some affordable summer camps in the Charlotte area:
- BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
- What: Multiple locations will host summer camps that include STEAM activities, arts and crafts, field trips, and more. Meals and snacks are provided.
- Price: $60 per week. There is also a $25 non-refundable registration fee required when you apply. Need-based scholarships are available.
- MECKLENBURG COUNTY PARK AND RECREATION
- What: A variety of summer camps at locations throughout Mecklenburg County. Different camps with different themes are available for kids, tweens, and teens of various ages.
- Price: Prices vary by camps. Rates are lower for Mecklenburg County residents.
- Register: Registration opens March 1 for Mecklenburg County residents and March 3 for non-residents.
- UNC CHARLOTTE
- What: UNC Charlotte offers summer camps for elementary, middle, and high school students. Topics range from app development and musical theater to financial literacy.
- Price: Camps range from $95 to $395.
