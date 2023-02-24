Affordable Summer Camp Options in the Charlotte Area

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

It may not feel like it, but now is the time to start preparing for your kid’s summer.

Finding the right summer plans can be stressful. The rising prices of summer camps don’t help either. Luckily, summer camps don’t have to break the bank this year.

Here are some affordable summer camps in the Charlotte area:

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB What: Multiple locations will host summer camps that include STEAM activities, arts and crafts, field trips, and more. Meals and snacks are provided.

Price: $60 per week. There is also a $25 non-refundable registration fee required when you apply. Need-based scholarships are available. MECKLENBURG COUNTY PARK AND RECREATION What: A variety of summer camps at locations throughout Mecklenburg County. Different camps with different themes are available for kids, tweens, and teens of various ages.

Price: Prices vary by camps. Rates are lower for Mecklenburg County residents.

Register: Registration opens March 1 for Mecklenburg County residents and March 3 for non-residents. UNC CHARLOTTE What: UNC Charlotte offers summer camps for elementary, middle, and high school students. Topics range from app development and musical theater to financial literacy.

Price: Camps range from $95 to $395.

Find more information here.