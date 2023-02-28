Davidson College Plans to Have New Football Stadium in 2024

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

If you want to know what the future holds for Davidson College’s athletic department, just look across the field hockey field.

There, you’ll find a $54.5 million football stadium and additional projects that have been underway since last summer. The entire construction project will be completed by 2024, with some parts being available for use before that date. For example, the lacrosse team will be utilizing the new field by spring 2024.

This comprehensive overhaul is a testament to the ongoing development of sports stadiums, fields, arenas, and training areas, even at smaller liberal arts colleges.

