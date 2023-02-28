HomeSportsFootball

Davidson College Plans to Have New Football Stadium in 2024

If you want to know what the future holds for Davidson College’s athletic department, just look across the field hockey field.

There, you’ll find a $54.5 million football stadium and additional projects that have been underway since last summer. The entire construction project will be completed by 2024, with some parts being available for use before that date. For example, the lacrosse team will be utilizing the new field by spring 2024.

This comprehensive overhaul is a testament to the ongoing development of sports stadiums, fields, arenas, and training areas, even at smaller liberal arts colleges.

Read the full story here.

