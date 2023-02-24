HomeCharlotte

Prepare for Road Closures Ahead of Charlotte FC Season Opener

Charlotte FC is set to begin its second season of play this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

In its first season, the team achieved an impressive attendance record, defeated Chelsea in a friendly match, just missed out on the playoffs, and drew an incredible number of supporters to Uptown for every game.

CHARLOTTE FC CLOSURES

  • South Mint Street between West Morehead Street and South Graham Street – From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street – From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard – From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Mint Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard – From 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Church Street between Morehead Street and Carson Boulevard – From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Morehead Street both westbound lanes between Church Street and Mint Street – From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

