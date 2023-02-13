HomeCharlotteCommunity

Zen Room Spa: A Place to feel beautiful and at peace

If stress and the weight of the world is negatively impacting your life, perhaps a day at the Zen Room Spa is the answer to your prayers. Offering a host of self-care services, including facials, wax services, laser hair removal, etc., the Zen Room Spa is a place where you can bask in peace.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Ieesha Aka Suge owner of the Zen Room Spa about her advocacy for self-care and the complete rejuvenation of the mind, body and soul.

