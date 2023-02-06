Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Sam Mills

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Keep Pounding! A saying that Panthers fans know all too well.

The slogan was coined by legendary Panthers linebacker, Sam Mills. Mills came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. Following his retirement after the 1997 season, he became an assistant coach for the Panthers.

Mills delivered his legendary speech during a playoff game, as the Panthers made a run toward Super Bowl XXXVIII. He told the team, “when I found out I had cancer, there were two things I could do, quit or keep pounding. I’m a fighter. I kept pounding. You’re fighters too. Keep pounding!”

Sam Mills sadly passed away in 2005 at age 45 following his fight with cancer. As of Feb. 10, he has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That’s some real Black excellence! Read the full story here.