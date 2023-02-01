It’s Black History Month!

Black History Month is an important time of the year to celebrate and recognize the rich history, culture, and contributions of African Americans throughout the United States. This month, we honor the legacy of those who have contributed to the progress of our country.

We continue to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans in education, politics, business, science, and art, and in all areas of life.

This month is an important reminder of the power of collective action, and the importance of using our voices and our platforms to fight for justice and equality.

Happy Black History Month!