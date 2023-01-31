Lead and Maximize Your Greatness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Lead and Maximize Your Greatness.”

I was recently honored to receive the Joseph R. Biden presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and on top of that I was asked to be one of the people to speak at the ceremony. I shared a few points in my speech that I believe can be a blessing to you. I shared that great people do three things: They lead, they feed, and seed. Today I want to focus on “Lead.”

No matter where you are, who you are, what you’re going through, where you presently are in your life, You have leadership potential. You must realize that leadership is not a position, it is an action. So today make a decision to become better at what you do and do it with a spirit of excellence. Maybe you will lead your family or lead in your community or help other people find their way. Whatever you do, do with excellence. As the older gentleman taught me when I was struggling that the best is still yet to come.

