Former Atlanta Falcons Running Back Helps Clients Build Muscle and lose Weight

CLOSE
For former star running-back Ronnie Edwards, providing a strategy to help his clients reach their physical fitness, health, and wellness goals is a top priority. The former Atlanta Falcons and Edmonton Eskimos professional football player has been a Certified Nutrition Coach for over eight years and is on a mission to debunk the many misconceptions people have about weight loss. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Personal Trainer, Ronnie Edwards about his new thriving business, ‘One More Rep Wellness & Fitness,’ and efforts to help clients achieve sustainable weight loss and muscle-building results.