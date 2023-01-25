Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black FedEx driver is suing his employer, the City of Brookhaven, the Brookhaven Police Chief, and a white father-son duo after he was chased and shot at while he was delivering packages.

According to Mississippi Free Press, on Jan. 24, 2022, while D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, was delivering packages in Brookhaven, Miss., he was approached by Brandon and Gregory Case, who chased and shot at him while he was on his delivery route.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday, Jan. 20, names FedEx; the City of Brookhaven; Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins; and Brandon and Gregory Case.

In the suit, Gibson includes accusations of “intentional racial discrimination” against FedEx. According to the suit, Gibson alleges that FedEx made him return to work just a day after the two men shot at him while on the job.

“We believe FedEx acted as they did based on racial discrimination,” Attorney Carlos Moore, who represents Gibson, told the Mississippi Free Press. “We don’t believe they would’ve sent a white man back to the job the very next day had two Blacks attacked him on the job.”

According to the Mississippi Free Press, the lawsuit claims FedEx subjected Gibson “to disparate treatment because of his race, by attempting to coerce him into delaying filing any charges with the Brookhaven Police Department by attempting to force Gibson to work the same route where the traumatic incident of January 24th, 2022, took place, and by demanding more than once that Gibson return to work following the January 24th, 2022, incident.”

But FedEx has denied claims of discrimination.

“We strongly disagree with the claims made against FedEx and will defend the lawsuit,” FedEx said in a statement to Mississippi Free Press. “FedEx has a diverse workforce, and our focus in the aftermath of the incident was to support Mr. Gibson.”

Gibson also accused Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins of “civil assault and battery” and “civil obstruction of justice,” and accused Brandon Case and Gregory Case of “civil assault and battery” and “general/gross negligence.”

Each defendant has also been accused of “negligent/intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

On Nov. 15, 2022, Brandon and Gregory Case were indicted for attempted murder conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and for shooting into a motor vehicle. The two men are now waiting for a criminal trial, which is scheduled for later this year. They both pleaded not guilty.

Gibson is seeking $5 million in damages.

SEE ALSO:

Earl Moore Jr.’s Family Sues Illinois EMTs Accused Of Smothering Black Man To Death On Gurney

Illinois EMTs Charged With Murdering Black Man They Strapped Face-Down On Gurney

The post Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims appeared first on NewsOne.

Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims was originally published on newsone.com